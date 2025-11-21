Historic FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025™ kick-off “just fantastic” says FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Tournament marks first global showpiece for women’s national futsal teams as sport continues steep upward trajectory

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends opening ceremony and sees hosts’ first game in Manila, Philippines

Gianni Infantino: “We are writing history”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has attended the historic opening day of the very first FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ in Manila, Philippines, calling the game-changing tournament “just fantastic”.

Mr Infantino joined Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President John Gutierrez and Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Patrick Gregorio at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, Metropolitan Manila, for the colourful opening ceremony before watching the hosts kick off their group-stage challenge against Poland.

“We are writing history and to do it here in such a welcoming beautiful country is something really special for FIFA, for the Philippines, for all these women who are playing. It’s just fantastic,” said the FIFA President of the 16-team competition, which runs until 7 December 2025.

“I think it's about time that a big country like the Philippines, which is known all over the world for being such a welcoming country, is hosting a big FIFA event. To host the first one of what will be a competition that will grow immensely all over the world, the FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup, is something which is even more special. So, I’m really proud and really happy with what the Philippines have done here.”

Established by a decision of the FIFA Council in December 2022, the tournament marks the first time women’s national futsal teams have had the opportunity to compete on the global stage. It is also the first FIFA tournament staged in the Philippines and only the second FIFA women’s tournament ever held in Southeast Asia.

While all the teams are trailblazers for women’s futsal, some are also for their countries. Tanzania are participating in their maiden senior FIFA tournament across men’s and women’s teams while IR Iran are breaking new ground as their country’s first representatives at a FIFA women’s tournament.

“The Philippines have been, and are, a fantastic host for this first-ever FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup. (It is) a great event, a historic event, great for women’s futsal, great for women’s football, great for FIFA, great for the Philippines. I’m very, very happy and grateful to be here,” said Mr Infantino, who also met PFF Executive Committee members as the hosts suffered a 6-0 opening-game defeat that did little to dampen local enthusiasm for the tournament.

The tournament is just the latest landmark for Filipino sport and a milestone in the development of futsal.

No fewer than 79 national teams were involved in qualifying for the inaugural tournament, and the most recent FIFA Futsal Women’s World Ranking, which was formally established along with the men’s chart in May 2024, saw 12 new teams enter the standings. In addition, the number of women’s futsal tournaments hosted across the six confederations has also increased from two in 2016 to six today.