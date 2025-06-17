Newly-elected Curaçao Football Federation President discusses football development with Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino discussed football development with the newly-elected President of the Curaçao Football Federation, Gilbert Martina, when they met in Miami, Florida. Curaçao's impressive performance in the FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifiers was another topic of conversation, with Mr Infantino saying he would like to see one of their games. Mr Martina, elected in April 2025, emphasised that his role was to serve the players and fans of the Caribbean island. "The ones that should take the credit for everything we do, everything we organise, are the players on the pitch and the fans coming to the stadium,” he said. “It's not about the federation, it's not about board members, it's not about the President, we should create proper conditions for the players and the fans coming to the stadium." Curaçao have reached the third stage of the Concacaf qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 26 after winning all four of their games in the second stage. They now face Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago and Bermuda with matches to be played between September and November 2025. The group winners qualify directly for the finals while the runners-up have the chance to progress to the FIFA World Cup 26 playoff tournament. By either route, the expansion of the FIFA World Cup 26 looks like providing Curaçao an unprecedented opportunity to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time.