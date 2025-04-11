Gianni Infantino visits Super Bowl Champions during tour of Philadelphia

FIFA President was welcomed by the Philadelphia Eagles as he continued his tour of FIFA Club World Cup™ cities

Meeting held with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro

USD one million will be donated to build small pitches to benefit local children

FIFA President Gianni Infantino paid a visit to the Philadelphia Eagles, the current Super Bowl Champions, and their Lincoln Financial Field stadium as he continued his tour of the 11 cities that will host the FIFA Club World Cup. During his stay in the City of Brotherly Love, Mr Infantino also met Josh Shapiro, the Pennsylvania Governor, Cherelle Parker, the Mayor of Philadelphia and visited the historic City Hall where he addressed the City Council. Philadelphia will host six group stage and two knockout stage matches during the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup, which will be played in the United States from 14 June to 13 July 2025 and will herald a new era for global club football.

European teams Manchester City, Real Madrid C.F., Chelsea FC, Juventus FC and FC Salzburg will all play in Philadelphia, as well as the hugely popular Brazilian side CR Flamengo and African powerhouses Espérance Sportive de Tunisie and Wydad AC.

“This year, we have a new competition, a new FIFA World Cup – the FIFA Club World Cup – the World Cup of the 32 best club teams in the world, from Manchester City, to Real Madrid (C.F), to Chelsea (FC), many, many more from South America, Africa, Asia, Europe, North America,” Mr Infantino said in his address to the City Council. “They will determine who are the best players in the world, for the first time in history, which is the best team in the world. And, of course, to be in the city where everything started, almost 250 years ago, here in Philadelphia, is a symbol in itself. Here the American Dream started, and here we’ll start with a new FIFA (Club) World Cup. “

FIFA President Gianni Infantino visits Philadelphia 01:59

During his visit to the Philadelphia Eagles, Mr Infantino - accompanied on the tour by FIFA Senior Football Advisor Youri Djorkaeff, FIFA World Cup™ winner with France in 1998, and Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis, FIFA Women’s World Cup™-winning coach with the United States in 2015 and 2019 - met the team’s wide receiver A.J. Brown, the club’s Chief Operating Officer Frank Gumienny and some of the fans. Afterwards, fans took photos with the FIFA Club World Cup trophy and the Vince Lombardi trophy, which is awarded to the Super Bowl Champions.

The Lincoln Financial Field has hosted exhibition matches involving European club sides in the past, but this will be the first time it has staged competitive global matches. The FIFA President also spoke about the USD one million that FIFA will contribute to the city as part of the tournament’s Legacy Fund.

“We would like to build, together with you, a few small soccer pitches, mini pitches, in the areas which have more need and then some activities with local associations to bring (a) smile and happiness to girls and boys of Philadelphia, who can play soccer and enjoy being together,” he said. “Football, or soccer, unites the world. We want to unite the world here, in Philadelphia.”