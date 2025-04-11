Gianni Infantino visits site of FIFA World Cup 26™ fan fest in Philadelphia

Philadelphia will host 14 games across the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and FIFA World Cup 26

Gianni Infantino says that soccer is “here to stay” in Philadelphia

Fan fest site to form part of an enduring legacy for the FIFA World Cup 26

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has visited the site of the FIFA World Cup 26 in Host City Philadelphia and met the leadership of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the local organising committee.

The City of Brotherly Love will host six matches at next year's tournament, which will be played from 11 June to 19 July 2025 and will be the biggest-ever with 48 teams playing in 16 Host Cities across three countries – Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Philadelphia is also the venue for eight games in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, putting it at the centre of the soccer world and making a total of 14 mouth-watering games which Mr Infantino likened to hosting “14 Super Bowls”. All matches will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Super Bowl Champions Philadelphia Eagles.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino visits Philadelphia 01:59

The FIFA Fan Fest site will be at Lemon Hill and will form part of the enduring legacy that Philadelphia Soccer 2026 and the City of Philadelphia aim to leave.

Long after the tournament, the site will continue to bring joy to the residents of Philadelphia, serving as a lasting reminder of the magic of the FIFA World Cup and the city's enduring love for the beautiful game. Located in Fairmount Park, the largest landscaped park in the U.S., Lemon Hill is a beloved green space that offers sweeping skyline views.

Leading up to and beyond 2026, extensive infrastructure improvements are planned for the site which will have a capacity of 25,000 people. The FIFA Fan Fest will be the heartbeat of the tournament in Philadelphia, offering fans iconic musical performances and entertainment.

The FIFA President emphasised that the two tournaments would have long-term benefits for soccer in the city and the region. "We will have a lot, a lot of fun this summer and next summer in Philadelphia, but we are here to stay, we are here to grow soccer, to grow the game, to make everyone in America fall in love with the beautiful game, as we call it," he said during his meeting with Philadelphia Soccer 2026. "Because if the entire world fell in love with it, there is no reason why America wouldn’t."

Mr Infantino also visited the famous Rocky Statue, originally created for the film Rocky III and now a real-life monument to the fictitious boxer and climbed the Rocky Steps. The FIFA President also sampled the city’s famous ‘Philly cheesesteak, one of the many culinary delights awaiting fans attending both tournaments.