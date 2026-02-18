FIFA President visits Lebanon and discusses football development with President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam

The FIFA President met President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam during his visit to the country

Talks with government and the Lebanese Football Association centred on the next steps for football development in the country

Mr Infantino also received a Lebanese passport

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has visited Lebanon, where he met President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to talk about the next steps for developing football in the country, including a new football stadium, and the role football can play in community building.

As part of his itinerary, Mr Infantino also received a Lebanese passport in the presence of the Minister of Interior and Municipalities Ahmad al-Hajjar, Lebanese Football Association (LFA) President Hachem Haidar and LFA Secretary General Jihad El-Chohof.

“On this beautiful day, when I received my Lebanese passport after being granted citizenship by President Aoun last November, we spoke about a new football stadium in Lebanon, and how football has the unique power to connect and unite,” the FIFA President said of the discussions, which were also attended by Lebanon's Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr Nora Bayrakdarian. “Our game continues to show that it can bring people together to celebrate, while also offering tremendous value in education and promoting social cohesion.

”I feel very much at home in Lebanon, and together with the Lebanese President, the (Lebanese Football Association), the government and the sports ministry, we will ensure the football-loving people of this nation are provided ample opportunities to experience the joy of playing, pursuing, and flourishing in our great sport,” Mr Infantino added.

Lebanon became one of the first two countries to launch the FIFA Football for Schools initiative in October 2019. FIFA Forward has also supported football development in the country, with the LFA using funding to renovate several stadiums as well as organising grassroots, youth and women’s competitions.

Improvements have been reflected on the pitch. The men’s senior national team have qualified for the last two AFC Asian Cup tournaments, the 2019 and 2023 editions, and need a draw in their final game at home to Yemen on 31 March 2026 to qualify for the 2027 edition.