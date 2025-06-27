Gianni Infantino thanks FIFA Club World Cup™ volunteers and tells them to keep smiling

FIFA President meets the volunteers in Cincinnati, United States

Volunteers contribute to a wide range of areas at every FIFA tournament

“You make this all happen,” Gianni Infantino tells the volunteers

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met some of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ volunteers in Cincinnati, where he thanked them for their efforts and said they were doing a "fantastic" job. Volunteers are the heart and soul of every FIFA tournament, contributing to areas ranging from logistics to hospitality, from technology to pitch management, and 8,000 of them are providing support at the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™ tournament across the United States.

"It’s great to have you here. It's great what you are doing. I mean, it's absolutely fantastic. We are all part of a fantastic organisation, the FIFA Club World Cup, the world coming together," the FIFA President told the volunteers before the match between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan HD at the TQL stadium. “Today, again, a match between a team from Germany and a team from Korea (Republic), uniting here in this beautiful city of Cincinnati. It's a fantastic stadium. And what the people see, and that's why I love what you do, and I thank you really from the bottom of my heart, because the first thing that everyone sees is you,” he added. “It's your smile, it's your face, it's your kindness, it's your passion, it's your heart. You stand for all the good things that we speak about when we speak about football or soccer.”

During the meeting, the FIFA President presented a football to one of the volunteers, Dirk Pastoor. Born in the Netherlands, he attended school in Toronto, Canada, and Louisville, United States, and fell in love with football when he coached his children’s teams. Before the tournament, he had seen FC Bayern München and Auckland City FC in their home countries. As with every FIFA tournament, the volunteers perform a varied range of roles, which include greeting legends, finding seats for fans, carrying flags, supporting the media and preparing accreditation passes. With warm smiles, open arms, and unwavering dedication, they are the first to welcome the world and the last to leave – ensuring every fan, player, and guest feels part of something truly special. They are the driving force behind the scenes to make the impossible feel effortless and represent the spirit of football, uniting cultures, connecting communities, and making history from behind the scenes.