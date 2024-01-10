Gianni Infantino receives International Sports Personality award in Dubai

FIFA President named International Sports Personality for 2023 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards

Gianni Infantino says award “fills me with such pride” at ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Award bestowed on innovators who use creativity to develop sport

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received the award for International Sports Personality of the Year at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Inspired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s love of sport, the awards were established in 2009, and recognise individual achievement in a broad range of sport-related fields. International recipients have been eligible since 2012, and the International Sports Personality of the Year is the highest international honour, acknowledging innovators who develop sport and increase fair competition.

“I am honoured to be awarded The International Sports Personality of the Year at the 12th edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award in Dubai,” said Mr Infantino. “Receiving this award, which celebrates creativity, innovation and fairness in the sporting world, fills me with such pride because, at FIFA, we represent unity, fair competition, equality, and sustained global development. “I would like to congratulate all the award winners and express my heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, and the award committees for this award, the highest international award given by the city of Dubai.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards 2023 Previous 01 / 07 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards 2023 02 / 07 FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards 2023 03 / 07 IFA President Gianni Infantino attends the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards 2023 04 / 07 FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards 2023 05 / 07 FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) with Khabib Nurmagomedov 06 / 07 FIFA President Gianni Infantino with Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum 07 / 07 FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards 2023 at Madinat Jumeirah Next

Mr Infantino received the award in recognition of FIFA having developed football through various means, including Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, doping detection, and the monitoring of player injuries. The awards committee also acknowledged the FIFA President’s role in launching qualitative initiatives to reinforce football’s presence around the world, such as increasing the number of teams in the FIFA World Cup™ to 48, which is a key pillar of FIFA’s strategic objectives for the next four years. Mr Infantino’s positive role in the Arab world was also highlighted, specifically FIFA granting the region the rights to host multiple FIFA tournaments and major events.