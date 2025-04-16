Craig Collins is the millionth person to join the FIFA Volunteer Programme

Atlanta resident was "starstruck" after also participating in the 1994 FIFA World Cup USA™

FIFA President says volunteers are at the "heart of our competitions"

Craig Collins had a surprise meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino after becoming the one millionth FIFA Volunteer since the programme was revamped in 2020. Craig has joined the programme for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and is based in Atlanta, one of the 11 cities that will host matches in the groundbreaking 32-team contest, which will be played in the United States from 14 June to 13 July.

Gianni Infantino meets one millionth FIFA World Cup™ Volunteer 01:33

"The volunteers are the heart of our competitions, the smile of our competitions. The first person that people see when they arrive, whether it’s players, whether it’s media, whether it’s fans, and the last person people see when they leave, right? So, I mean, your smile is what makes the success of the (FIFA) World Cup. So, thank you for that," the FIFA President said.

Craig was also a volunteer through his company’s employee engagement programme when the U.S. hosted the FIFA World Cup™ in 1994. "I volunteered 31 years ago. And I was starstruck. It was an employee engagement thing. And I had an incredible experience, that was life-changing in many ways," said Craig who also met FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis, FIFA Women’s World Cup™-winning coach with the United States in 2015 and 2019.