Gianni Infantino lauds 26th FIFA Master class during their Home of FIFA visit

FIFA President helped launch the postgraduate programme in 2000 whilst at the Centre International d'Étude du Sport

Sport Business recently honoured the FIFA Master as Europe’s top postgraduate sports management course for a record 13th time

Gianni Infantino: “We believe your FIFA Master experience will prepare you to make a difference during this dynamic era”

The members of the 26th edition of the FIFA Master, received a strong endorsement of their studies from FIFA President Gianni Infantino during their visit to the Home of FIFA in Zürich, Switzerland. In total, 27 students from 18 countries are participating in this edition of the prestigious year-long postgraduate course, of which they are currently in the third of four modules. Their stay in Zürich included a tour of FIFA’s headquarters, a meeting with FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström and more.

“FIFA is proud to partner with CIES to support this wonderful programme – and to employ around 75 FIFA Master alumni – so we are thrilled to see you,” the FIFA President said via video message in reference to a project he helped to develop whilst working for the Centre International d'Étude du Sport (CIES) in Neuchâtel, Switzerland. “The FIFA Master is near and dear to my heart, and I am proud to have played a role in its founding back in 2000.

“As FIFA President, I will continue to champion this one-of-a-kind initiative, because supporting the FIFA Master aligns with FIFA’s mission. We do a lot more than organise competitions and govern the game, as we are responsible for ensuring football’s health and nurturing its progress. To date, there are already more than 700 FIFA Master alumni representing more than 120 nationalities, and 90% of them are active in the sports industry.”

The FIFA Master – International Master (MA) in Management, Law and Humanities of Sport combines first-class academic teaching and practical case studies with guest lecturers and field visits. It features modules at De Montfort University in Leicester, England (Humanities of Sport Module); SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan, Italy (Sport Management Module); and the University of Neuchâtel (Sports Law Module), before concluding with a final project.

This year’s class also was involved with the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, Italy. Hands-on, behind-the-scenes experiences like that are among the features which set the FIFA Master apart. As the students were beginning their academic journey last year in England, the FIFA Master was recognised as Europe’s premier postgraduate sports management course by SportBusiness for a record 13th time.

Members of the 26th edition of the FIFA Master during their visit to the Home of FIFA in Zürich Previous 01 / 06 Some of those attending the 26th edition of the FIFA Master during their Home of FIFA visit 02 / 06 Members of the 26th edition of the FIFA Master during their Home of FIFA visit 03 / 06 The members of the 26th edition of the FIFA Master, received a strong endorsement of their studies from FIFA President Gianni Infantino during their visit to the Home of FIFA in Zürich 04 / 06 The members of the 26th edition of the FIFA Master during their visit to the Home of FIFA in Zürich 05 / 06 The members of the 26th edition of the FIFA Master during their visit to the Home of FIFA in Zürich 06 / 06 The members of the 26th edition of the FIFA Master during their visit to the Home of FIFA in Zürich Next

“Like our world, the industry is changing rapidly. We are in an unpredictable and challenging period. However, there is also great potential,” Mr Infantino added. “It remains true that nothing unifies and inspires like sport, and we believe your FIFA Master experience will prepare you to make a difference during this dynamic era.