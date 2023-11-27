The day-long event in New York City, United States, was highlighted by a FIFA Legends match featuring numerous Azzurri icons

It was organised by the Grow Together Foundation, which aims to strengthen and support the New York area’s Italian-American community

FIFA President: “Days like these remind me how football creates belonging, strengthens communities and brings people together”

Although Italy’s legendary national team will not be competing at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™, Italian-Americans in the New York New Jersey region still believe in the power of football to bind and uplift communities.

So on Sunday, 7 June in New York City, an impressive group of Italian and Italian-American leaders, a star-studded selection of FIFA Legends, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino celebrated their common heritage and history, along with football’s unique ability to foster pride and bring people together.

“I am almost lost for words, and that very seldom happens to me (as) I’m well used to public speaking. But it’s very moving to be here today because you are all here too. Because this is an incredible community here,” Mr Infantino said as he helped kick off a memorable day with remarks at the venerable Old Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in Lower Manhattan.

The FIFA President is the son of Italian immigrants who arrived in Switzerland before he was born.

“I was always brought up with Italian values in my heart,” Mr Infantino continued. “The thing that always made us feel Italian and made us feel special was football.”

Italians’ love for football, and their tradition of success, formed the backdrop for a busy and exciting day that was conceived by the Grow Together Foundation. The organisation was founded in 2024 by Don Luigi Portarulo, who moved from Italy to New York two years earlier to minister to the area’s Catholic community. Don Portarulo frequently celebrates Mass at Old Saint Patrick’s, which Mr Infantino called “a place of enormous importance to generations of Italians and Italian-Americans”.

Don Portarulo launched the Grow Together Foundation to strengthen the local Italian-American community through educational and family programmes, language lessons, sports activities and practical support.

Also in attendance were Alessandra Locatelli, the Italian Minister of Disabilities; Giorgio Marrapodi, the Permanent Representative of Italy to the United Nations; Giuseppe Pastorelli, the Consul General at the Consulate General of Italy in New York; and Giuseppe Commisso, the President of ACF Fiorentina whose late father, Rocco Commisso, was honoured throughout the day.

Then there were the FIFA Legends — Azzurri icons and champions who appeared on the altar with Mr Infantino at Old Saint Patrick’s before playing a 7 v 7 match later Sunday against a team of local community representatives. The list of Legends featured a who’s who of Italian greats: Roberto Baggio, Vincenzo Iaquinta, Marco Materazzi, Alessandro Nesta, Gianluca Pagliuca, Christian Panucci, Andrea Pirlo, Giuseppe Rossi, Christian Vieri and Cristian Zaccardo.

“Perhaps they don’t even realise the emotions they give us, the sense of belonging to the land of our fathers and grandfathers that they have given us,” Mr Infantino said as he introduced the FIFA Legends. “Whenever they won a (FIFA) World Cup or even just friendly matches, the next day, we Italians abroad would go to the office, to work, to school or to training with the local team, but we’d go with a whole new energy, with joy, with a sense of pride.”

The FIFA Legends match took place at the Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium on the northern tip of Manhattan. Rocco Commisso was an Italian immigrant to the United States who starred as a player at Columbia University before founding Mediacom Communications, a successful cable television provider. He rescued the fabled New York Cosmos from imminent extinction in 2017 and then acquired ACF Fiorentina in 2019. Commisso oversaw the construction of Viola Park, a state-of-the-art training centre, and saw his club reach consecutive UEFA Europa Conference League finals in 2023 and 2024.

Giuseppe Commisso assumed the Fiorentina Presidency in January 2026 and arranged for the FIFA Legends to compete at the stadium named for his influential father.

“Fantastic day today here in New York at the Rocco (B.) Commisso (Soccer) Stadium, where we played a match. So, my thanks to the family Commisso, Giuseppe Commisso of course, and everyone. Also, in particular Don Luigi (Portarulo) from the Italian community. We had a great day today to organise all the Italians here in New York to come and cheer for the Italian FIFA Legends,” Mr Infantino said following the game.

“From Roberto Baggio to Andrea Pirlo, to (Christian) “Bobo” Vieri, to all these incredible legends who are here with us today to give some joy to the Italians who are here in the United States of America, who cannot see their national team at the (FIFA) World Cup, but they see their champions of their hearts playing here in their field,” he added.

It was a joyous and emotional day that served as a poignant reminder of the power of kinship and identity, and that nothing sparks or furthers them quite like football. Despite their qualifying disappointment, Italy’s renowned spirit and resilience is thriving.