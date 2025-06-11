Gianni Infantino says FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ is “big bang” moment for football

“We’re writing history here in North America,” FIFA President tells media event attendees in Miami, United States

Most inclusive global club tournament ever kicks off when Inter Miami CF face Al Ahly FC at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, 14 June

32-team tournament “is something special”, says Mr Infantino, as it will feature players from almost 90 countries, uniting the world

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has called the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ a “big bang” in the history of football as anticipation builds towards the kick-off of the most inclusive global club tournament ever on Saturday.

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, United States, will be the focal point of the football world when Inter Miami CF face Al Ahly FC at the iconic Florida venue. The venue is one of 12 across 11 US cities providing the backdrop to the 63 matches of the tournament that will decide the first true global club world champions.

“We’re writing history here in North America. We’re writing history here in Miami starting on 14 June. For the first time in history, the 32 best clubs in the world will compete in a tournament to determine finally who is the best club in the world,” said Mr Infantino alongside the new FIFA Club World Cup trophy at an event attended by local dignitaries and media in Miami.

“They will play for this incredible trophy which is, as you can see, very special, very new, unlike any other trophy in the world of sport. It represents the past, the present, the future. It represents a big bang, because this is exactly what it is, and we thought that we would have to have an iconic trophy for an iconic competition.”

He added: “We have, as you know, USD 1 billion as the prize money. The winner can win up to USD 125 million, so this is of course very, very significant. But it’s about the glory, as well, of writing your name, the name of the winning club and of all the participating clubs – writing your name in history.”

Inter Miami feature Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets on their playing roster, two FIFA World Cup™ winners who were named in the initial squads for the tournament by the 32 participating clubs.

“We talked about that a bit with the players this week. We have the chance to be able to play a (FIFA) Club World Cup,” Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said during the event, which was also attended by Al Ahly coach José Riveiro, the two opposing managers for the historic opening match. “It happens every four years. You don’t know if you will have the chance to play the competition again. It is as if you’re telling a player about a [FIFA] World Cup. So you have to consider that, right? To compete, but also to live the moment and be fully present in it—to enjoy this time.”

FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Media Event in Miami Previous 01 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks 02 / 12 Sportscaster Andres Cantor, Al Ahly FC Manager José Riveiro, Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega, Inter Miami CF Manager Javier Mascherano and FIFA President Gianni Infantino 03 / 12 City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks 04 / 12 Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava poses next to the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy 05 / 12 Al Ahly FC Manager José Riveiro speaks 06 / 12 Inter Miami CF Manager Javier Mascherano speaks 07 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino is interviewed 08 / 12 FIFA Legend Ronaldinho is interviewed by Andres Cantor 09 / 12 Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega speaks 10 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Legend Ronaldinho 11 / 12 Musician and Producer Emilio Estefan speaks 12 / 12 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks Next

Mr Infantino also noted the strong connection FIFA has with Miami as the FIFA World Cup 26™ office is located in the city and the new FIFA Legal & Compliance Division office opened there in August 2024.

A FIFA Museum exhibition will be established in the city’s Freedom Tower, while FIFA has a strong partnership with Miami Dade College (MDC), whose president, Madeline Pumariega, was joined by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez at the event.

“Miami is going to be the centrepiece. So this is really not just about the games. This is about transforming our culture," Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

“My thanks here today in our home, and my home as well, Miami, go to our mayors for your help, your support, your trust and believing in us from the very beginning, when we were thinking where should we go, where should we be based, where should our headquarters be?” said the FIFA President. “Well, we are here in Miami, and we are so extremely happy to be here on the eve of this tournament.”

Attendees also heard from FIFA Legend Ronaldinho Gaúcho ahead of the new tournament, which Mr Infantino said would have worldwide impact given the cosmopolitan nature of the beautiful game.

“In the FIFA World Cup next year there will be 48 teams. In the (FIFA) Club World Cup this year there will be 32 teams but with players from 90 different countries,” he explained. “So, all these players will be followed by their countries because they want to see their heroes, their superstars performing on a global stage. This is something special.”