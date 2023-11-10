Gianni Infantino awarded official medal of Indonesia

FIFA President meets with President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo

Gianni Infantino was awarded the Bintang Jasa Pratama

Indonesia is currently hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™

Ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received the Bintang Jasa Pratama medal from President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, at the State Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia. The Bintang Jasa Pratama is an official medal of Indonesia that is bestowed upon a person who has given service advancing the safety, welfare, and greatness of the country.

The presentation followed a meeting between the two leaders where Mr Infantino and President Widodo discussed the recent growth of football in Indonesia and how Indonesia can play a major part in the growth of football in the entire East Asia region. “It is an incredible honour to receive this distinction from President Joko Widodo, and I would like to thank him from the bottom of my heart,” said Mr Infantino. “Indonesia is a leading country in economics, a leading country in politics, a leading country in business, and it has become a leading country as well in football. It is important that Indonesia doesn’t just focus on football in Indonesia but plays a leading role in Asia and in the world, and we are working towards that together.”

The FIFA President last met President Widodo in October 2022 following the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy where he committed FIFA’s support in a comprehensive nationwide overhaul of stadium safety measures. Now the focus is on the FIFA U-17 World Cup™. “Indonesia is a country which loves football, a country that is projecting itself into the future with investment and modernity, a country that is engaging and caring for the young girls and boys in Indonesia,” said Mr Infantino. “This is thanks to the leadership of President Joko Widodo and his vision. For football to play a part in President Widodo’s project and vision to make Indonesia a leading country in the world is of great pride for me and for FIFA.”

The 2023 edition will be the first FIFA U-17 World Cup in four years following the cancellation of the 2021 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be the first time Indonesia hosts a FIFA tournament, and it is the first time the FIFA U-17 World Cup will take place in south-east Asia.