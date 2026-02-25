FIFA President attends inauguration of the Colombian Football Association’s high-performance facility

The new High-Performance Accommodation Centre in Barranquilla will serve all national teams

FIFA President Gianni Infantino describes the project as a “symbol and…a source of pride”

CONMEBOL President and FIFA Vice-President Alejandro Domínguez attended the ceremony

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the inauguration of the Colombian Football Association’s new High-Performance Accommodation Centre in Barranquilla, referring to the facility as “a symbol and…a source of pride”.

Built across 3,857 square metres, the hotel features 48 rooms with capacity for 69 guests. It includes a reception area, family terraces, leisure spaces, spa and massage facilities, among other amenities. The complex is fully integrated with the training pitches, gyms and medical and treatment areas, forming a comprehensive environment designed to provide players with everything required for optimal preparation.

“Today in Barranquilla we inaugurated this seven-star hotel, which is much more than an accommodation centre – it is a symbol. It is a symbol and, at the same time, a source of pride. Pride for a city, for a country, for an entire continent and for the FIFA President,” said Gianni Infantino.

“This centre will give young boys and girls, as well as our senior national teams, the opportunity to train and focus entirely on football. More than that, it shows players, fans and the media the level of ambition that Colombia possesses… Colombia continues to show why it is such a powerful football nation, and FIFA is proud to support this journey.”

Around 230 guests attended the ceremony, which was led by Ramón Jesurún, President of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) and a member of the FIFA Council. Also present were Alejandro Domínguez, CONMEBOL President and FIFA Vice-President, and Claudio Tapia, President of the Argentine Football Association and FIFA Council member.

Colombia men’s national team head coach Néstor Lorenzo, currently preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, was in attendance, alongside legendary figures of Colombian football including Francisco Maturana, Reinaldo Rueda, Faryd Mondragón, Catalina Usme, Faustino Asprilla and René Higuita, as well as local authorities and representatives of Colombian clubs.

“Today we fulfil a dream. This Accommodation Centre is a project our footballers deserve. We expect technical and physical quality from all our players, but in return we must provide them with a complete environment to ensure the best possible preparation. Infrastructure is fundamental to achieving the objectives we set ourselves,” said Mr Jesurún.

The project was completed in 14 months at a cost of approximately USD 10 million, with USD 5 million contributed by CONMEBOL. “What we see here is infrastructure… Money is only a means, because we have a goal and we believe in thinking big. We as leaders will move on, but these works will remain. Congratulations on this beautiful home,” said Alejandro Domínguez.

Following the inauguration, attendees watched a friendly match between the Colombia and Brazil U-17 national teams. Both countries are preparing for the South American U-17 Championship, which offers seven qualification spots for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026™.