FIFA President thanks FIFA Club World Cup™ volunteers on Jeddah visits

Gianni Infantino addresses 400 FIFA Club World Cup™ 2023 volunteers

Joins FIFA Legends on visit to children in local hospital in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Participates in youth training session at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has thanked the 400 volunteers at the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™ for making the tournament such a success.

The FIFA President and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sport, His Royal Highness Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal Al Saud, met some of the large group of volunteers at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, which will stage Friday’s final between CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023 winners Fluminense FC and UEFA Champions League 2022/2023 winners Manchester City FC.

The volunteers, which included 40 people who had also volunteered at the FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Qatar last year, worked across 17 functional areas in the airport, training sites, hotels, and stadiums to ensure the smooth running of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 in Jeddah.

“Dear girls, boys, ladies, gentlemen, friends, volunteers – I just have one word for you, but I want to say it three times because you deserve it: shukran, shukran, shukran – thank you very much,” said the FIFA President from the stage at the event for the volunteers, 85% of whom are Saudi.

Earlier in the day, the FIFA President and a group of FIFA Legends visited children at the Dr Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah, before Mr Infantino joined the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) General Secretary Ibrahim Al Kassim and SAFF Technical Director Nasser Larguet, together with FIFA Legends Júlio César, Heather Garriock, Kaká, Míchel Salgado, Gilberto Silva and Hristo Stoichkov, John Terry and Yaya Touré at a training session for local youth players.