FIFA President and South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture sign Host Agreement for FIFA Regional Development Office in Johannesburg

Signing takes place at the FIFA Africa Office in Rabat, Morocco

Regional Development Offices (RDOs) play a key role in supporting FIFA Member Associations (MAs)

“Massive boost for football development,” says Gayton McKenzie South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, in collaboration with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), have signed a Host Agreement for the FIFA Regional Development Office (RDO) in Johannesburg during a ceremony in Rabat, Morocco.

South Africa’s Deputy Director General of Sport, Vincent Campbell; South African Football Association President Danny Jordaan; and Acting Ambassador Nkateko Manganye also participated in the ceremony at the FIFA Africa Office.

“These offices are central to how FIFA strengthens, modernises and better supports our FIFA Member Associations by being closer to them than ever before,” the FIFA President said. “From administering the FIFA Forward Programme to providing strategic guidance, education, and day-to-day support, the Regional Development Offices help us understand local realities and deliver needs-based solutions.

“The Johannesburg office will play a key role in supporting the COSAFA (Council of Southern Africa Football Associations) region and in driving sustainable growth of the game at all levels. Together, we continue working to create opportunities, share knowledge and develop football for everyone, everywhere.”

Mr McKenzie said the RDO would mean “more jobs, more opportunities, more infrastructure, more competitions and a massive boost for football development in the region”.

RDOs ensure that FIFA can better understand the challenges that MAs face locally and provide support to help promote and develop football worldwide. The staff of the RDOs are local and understand the culture, speak the same language and work in the same time zone as their MAs, enabling them to understand the situation faced by each MA on the ground.