FIFA President ready for goal-filled FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024™️

Gianni Infantino tells group-stage draw in Dubai tournament is “always very exciting”

FIFA’s highest-scoring tournament averaged over nine goals a game in 2021

16-team competition starts 15 February next year, final ten days later

Gianni Infantino told fans to “expect plenty of goalmouth action” when the FIFA President addressed the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™️ group stage draw in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 16-team tournament kicks off on 15 February 2024 with the winner lifting the trophy when the sand finally settles ten days later. Supporters attending the competition are set to be entertained from the first to the very final whistle.

“The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup is always very exciting as it is FIFA’s highest scoring tournament on average, with over nine goals scored per game at the previous edition – so expect plenty of goalmouth action!” the FIFA President said via a video message played at the draw, which was held in Dubai’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.

It will be the second time the UAE has hosted the tournament, which it first staged in 2009. At the time, the hosts went out in the group stage, but only after putting in promising performances against eventual semi-finalists Portugal and Uruguay.

The UAE captain in 2009, Bakhit Saad – along with FIFA World Cup™️ winner Christian Karembeu – drew the balls out of the pots to determine the four, four-team groups.

“It is great to see this competition return to Dubai and I would like to thank the government, the United Arab Emirates Football Association – everyone who has played and will play a part in organising the tournament,” said Mr. Infantino.

“The United Arab Emirates national team will be aiming to make an impression on their eighth appearance, adding to the rich tradition that Asia has in this tournament, with Japan being the last edition’s runners-up, and Iran having finished on the podium in 2017.”

Among the other competing nations, OFC champions Tahiti will expect to do well following recent podium finishes while five-time champions Brazil – the most successful nation in FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™️ history – also harbour legitimate ambitions of claiming the sport’s biggest prize.