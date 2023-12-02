FIFA President praises fantastic FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™️ and incredible hosts

FIFA President was in Surakarta as Germany beat France on penalties after a thrilling final

Praised Indonesia for being a great host and welcoming the world

Congratulated Germany on their first-ever FIFA U17 World Cup™️ title

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Indonesia for the country’s hosting of the FIFA U-17 World Cup™️ after witnessing Germany defeat France in the final at Manahan Stadium in Surakarta. Germany claimed their first-ever U-17 title in front of 13,037 spectators with Mr Infantino in attendance to present the trophy to winning captain Noah Darvich.

“Indonesia has been a great host, giving us a warm welcome and hospitality like nowhere else,” said the FIFA President after the trophy ceremony. “We had over 1,000 volunteers and we had great attendances at the stadiums: almost half a million people came to the games. “What struck all of us was the way we were welcomed in this country – a beautiful country that welcomed the world. So, a big, big, big thank you to Indonesia. Terima kasih.”

Germany’s victory was a repeat of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final in June 2023 with France losing out on penalties once again. “This tournament was a very strong competition and the first time that Germany wins a FIFA U-17 World Cup following what was a very strong final against France,” said Mr Infantino. “We saw Germany play France in the final in Indonesia and Mali play Argentina in the third-placed play-off – a perfect showcase of the global nature of our game. “Congratulations to Germany, you can be very proud of your achievements and the future looks bright for all of you.”

The final was also attended by fifty girls and boys from Rumah Cemara, an NGO which is supported by the FIFA Foundation Community Programme: a global initiative that supports local groups that place football at the heart of their social projects. “At FIFA, we have 211 member associations, and our mission firmly remains to reach everyone with a football dream - recognise talent, develop every one of them and provide young girls and boys with a platform to succeed,” added the FIFA President. “We will keep going on our mission to further expand football in the ‘Global South’ and ensure talent all over the world has a chance to shine because Football Unites The World.”

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ Final | Video Highlights 02:00