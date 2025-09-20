FIFA.com
Friday 19 September 2025, 20:00
FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses female coach educators workshop in Morocco

  • FIFA Female Coach Educators Development Pathway workshop held in Rabat, Morocco

  • New programme aims to build the volume and quality of female coaches globally

  • FIFA President says the magic of football can transform and empower lives

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has attended a key programme which is aimed at unlocking the potential of women's football by helping FIFA Member Associations (MAs) increase the number of female coaches in the sport.

Mr Infantino addressed the participants of the FIFA Female Coach Educators Development Pathway workshop which took place at the Royal Moroccan Football Federation’s (FRMF) Mohammed VI Football Complexin Rabat, Morocco.

"Women's football is a top priority for FIFA and I was delighted to speak with the participants of the FIFA Female Coach Educators Development Pathway workshop in Rabat, underlining how they are pioneers who will make a massive difference in their respective countries across football-loving Africa," Mr Infantino said in his address to the participants.

"You will give hope, make dreams come true and hopefully train future world champions. But, more importantly, you will bring smiles to millions of young girls and help FIFA use the magic of football to transform and empower lives. I have great admiration for all of you, representing the great diversity of this continent and showing everyone once more that football truly unites the world."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks at the FIFA Female Coach Educators Development Pathway workshop

The participants in Rabat were selected based on their extensive experience in women’s football and coach education. With a focus on the ‘train the trainer’ principle, there were a wide variety of theoretical and practical activities, all geared to equip those attending with the essentials for the further development of female coach educators.

