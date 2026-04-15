Gianni Infantino lauds potential impact of FIFA World Cup 2026™ at Washington DC forum

FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke at the CNBC Invest in America Forum in the US capital

FIFA World Cup 2026™, co-hosted by the United States, will produce unprecedented revenue to be directed toward football development domestically and across the globe

“You have to invest, of course, in America. You have to invest in football or soccer. You have to invest in FIFA,” Mr Infantino said

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has emphasised the transformative, long-term impact that the upcoming 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026™ will have on business, investment and society across the globe – and in the United States in particular, which will host 78 of the record 104 matches.

“Everything that we generate goes back into the game all over,” Mr Infantino stressed during his appearance at the CNBC Invest in America Forum in Washington DC, USA. Moderated by renowned CNBC presenter Sara Eisen, the forum brought together investors, government officials and corporate executives for interviews and conversations covering the latest trends in economic and industrial policy.

“We do invest in America, and in American football – or soccer,” the FIFA President said. “It can be soccer or football. It doesn’t matter as long as we have fun, and part of the fun comes as well, of course, from the entertainment of it – with the business, with the investment, and you have to invest. You have to invest, of course, in America. You have to invest in football or soccer. You have to invest in FIFA.”

The reason is that investment sparks growth and dividends. Investment ripples through the game, enhancing access and opportunity in communities across the US and around the world. The significance of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will remain seismic long after the iconic trophy is lifted on Sunday, 19 July 2026 in New York New Jersey. The World Trade Organization has estimated that the tournament co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the US will produce USD 80.1 billion in gross output, including USD 30.5 billion in the US. While that impact is spread across the economy, the USD 11 billion in FIFA World Cup™ revenue that FIFA expects to generate this year will be ploughed back into the game, Mr Infantino said.

“That goes in 211 countries all over the world, to allow football projects, academies, stadiums, pitches, competitions for girls, for boys, in 211 countries – more than the UN – to be played and organised,” he told the forum. “Three quarters of them would probably not be able to have organised sport without the advance that they receive from a competition like the (FIFA) World Cup.”

The amount of funding distributed to FIFA’s 211 Member Associations (MAs) via the FIFA Forward Programme during the 2027-30 cycle is expected to soar to a record USD 2.7 billion – an eight-fold increase compared to 10 years ago. During Mr Infantino’s decade at the helm, FIFA has invested USD 5.1 billion into global football development. And FIFA Forward is just one of several initiatives designed to make football accessible and available to more of the world.

The potential for football’s expansion in the US is particularly enticing considering the progress made in recent decades and the country’s affection for both sport and entertainment.

“What is interesting is that the American entertainment industry, which everyone – I mean, nobody disputes it is number one in the world, right? Every entertainment comes and is led by America, with the exception of football – soccer,” Mr Infantino said. “So, I think there is a lot of margin for manoeuvre (particularly) in (the) grassroots as well.”

The spectacular 1994 FIFA World Cup USA™ brought football in the nation out of a quiet period and inspired the launch of Major League Soccer (MLS) two years later. MLS has made considerable strides and now comprises 30 clubs (including three in Canada). But there remains ample room to grow, and the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be a historic, record-setting catalyst.

“The potential is absolutely massive, but it needs investment,” Mr Infantino said. “It needs changing of some rules. And I think Americans will get to see the impact of a competition like the (FIFA) World Cup. What it means having seven million people in the stadiums, having tens of millions from all over the world coming to the US just to feel the vibe.”

A legacy will be established on the pitch and in the memories of millions of fans. But there also will be a foundation laid in the 16 Host Cities (including 11 in the US) and additional communities across the continent where the 48 teams will train, where people will visit and jobs will be created, and where football will become synonymous with unity, opportunity and emotion.

“It’s around 200,000 permanent jobs which are created (in the US). As far as we are concerned, we have 5,000 employees working only on this. We have around 300,000 people accredited, meaning having a role – having accreditation in the event,” the FIFA President explained as he discussed the tournament’s unprecedented scope.

“A win will be that we have a successful (FIFA) World Cup from a security point of view – so no incidents – and from a football point of view – great matches, great games, excitement,” he added.

A surge of football fervour in the US would be “the cherry on the cake.”

The FIFA World Cup’s focus on inclusion and access should also transcend politics and the difficulties of the day, Mr Infantino stressed. When asked about IR Iran’s participation, the FIFA President reiterated his expectation that Team Melli will take their rightful place in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.