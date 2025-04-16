Gianni Infantino praises Washington, D.C., football development work, announces FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ boost to grassroots football

FIFA President thanks attendees at event in Washington, D.C., for “your contribution, your help and your passion” in developing football

Mr Infantino announces each of the 11 US cities hosting FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ matches will receive USD 1 million for grassroots development

United States capital to stage three group-stage games at innovative 32-club tournament, which kicks off on 14 June through to 13 July

FIFA President Gianni Infantino highlighted the “hard work, dedication and sacrifice” put in to develop football in Washington, D.C., as he announced a USD 1 million donation to each of the 11 American cities hosting FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ matches to provide children with more opportunities to play the beautiful game.

The first edition of the new 32-team competition kicks off in Miami on 14 June with 63 games played in 11 cities through to the final on 13 July in New York New Jersey where the first true global club world champion will be crowned.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino visits Washington, DC 01:24

Three group-stage games will be played at D.C.’s Audi Field, but Mr Infantino told attendees at an event in the United States’ capital that the innovative tournament will provide a major boost to the US game whose impact will be felt for years to come.

“Such events involve hard work, dedication and sacrifice from multiple quarters and I would like to thank you all very much for your contribution, your help and your passion in helping us to promote the game all over the world and all over America,” said the FIFA President.

“It is for this reason that we decided to give a contribution of USD 1 million to each of the host cities of this FIFA Club World Cup, so that girls and boys here in Washington D.C. can play, participate, be happy and enjoy our beautiful game. “

Mr Infantino, who also brought the new FIFA Club World Cup trophy on his visit, toured Audi Field where Major League Soccer founding member D.C. United and National Women’s Soccer League club Washington Spirit usually play their home games, and which is one of 12 tournament venues.

“I was pleased to bring the beautiful, futuristic FIFA Club World Cup trophy to Washington D.C. as I visited Audi Field to speak about the upcoming tournament which will unite the world’s best club teams across 11 cities of the United States, including its capital,” he said after seeing the stadium where Al Ain FC, Al Hilal, Juventus FC, FC Salzburg and Wydad AC will all play. “Teams from three continents will compete in this beautiful stadium this June and will thoroughly enjoy the experience of visiting this wonderful city. We are also in constant dialogue and collaboration with important stakeholders to ensure fans are provided the best experience as they come together to celebrate the world’s most loved sport.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino visits Washington, DC Previous 01 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses for a group photo during a visit to Audi Field 02 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a tour at Audi Field 03 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino is interviewed during his visit to Audi Field 04 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses for a group photo during a visit to Audi Field 05 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a visit to Audi Field 06 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a tour at Audi Field 07 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino in an interview with NBC Telemundo reporter Giovanni Del Fa at Audi Field 08 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a visit to Audi Field 09 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and D.C. United president Danita Johnson during a visit at Audi Field 10 / 10 FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a visit at Audi Field Next

Mr Infantino met D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and was joined by FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis, who first started playing football in the D.C. metropolitan area.

“D.C. and the metro area has been on the front edge of growing this game,” said the two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup™-winning coach. “I know that the impact here is going to be dramatic to help grow the game.

“My goal, my ambition, is to try and spread the game, bring it to as many people, but I know it’s gonna be super appreciated, so I’m looking forward to seeing the D.C. fans show up here – metro fans, Virginia, Maryland show up here – support this tournament and really get a chance to see the best in the world.”

Mr Infantino and the FIFA delegation also met D.C. United’s President of Business Operations Danita Johnson, the first Black woman to serve as an MLS club president.

“Hosting the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is a tremendous honour, a proud milestone for our club and our city. We're thrilled to welcome the world to Washington, D.C.,” she said.