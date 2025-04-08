FIFA Club World Cup 25™ host Charlotte "a great soccer city", says Gianni Infantino

FIFA President visits Bank of America stadium and Charlotte FC training facility

Charlotte will host four matches during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

The tournament will put Charlotte on the global football map, FIFA President says

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has toured Charlotte, one of the 11 cities that will host the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, describing it as a great sports and soccer city. During his two-day stay in Queen City, the FIFA President visited Bank of America Stadium – which will host four matches at the tournament – and met the Mayor of Charlotte Vi Lyles and David Tepper, who owns Charlotte FC of Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League (NFL).

Mr Infantino was also shown around Charlotte FC’s training facility, guided by General Manager Zoran Krneta, and said it gave him a closer understanding of the excellent care being taken to grow football in the region. He then met local fans at a sports bar. "I am so glad the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is coming to this city, which will further boost interest in our game here," said the FIFA President.

The merit-based 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, to be played from 14 June to 13 July 2025, will be the biggest and most inclusive global club competition ever staged, giving the winners the right to be called the official FIFA club world champions.

The first match in Charlotte on 22 June will feature the current Concacaf Champions Cup holders CF Pachuca against the reigning European champions Real Madrid CF, one of the most iconic and decorated clubs in the world. Local fans will also be treated to a clash between multiple European champions FC Bayern München from Germany and Portugal’s legendary SL Benfica two days later, followed by two more mouth-watering ties in the play-offs.

Although Real Madrid and Bayern München have both played in the Bank of America stadium before, this will be the first time the venue has hosted European teams in a competitive match.

"Charlotte – which is a great sports city, and it has become, as well, a great soccer city – we want to bring the best of the world here,” said Mr Infantino, who was accompanied on the tour by FIFA Senior Football Advisor Youri Djorkaeff, FIFA World Cup winner™ with France in 1998, and Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis, FIFA Women’s World Cup™-winning coach with the United States in 2015 and 2019.

“We’re bringing a (FIFA Club) World Cup here this summer – this is the new trophy, this is, of course, an incredible new trophy," he said. "It is the first FIFA Club World Cup in history to determine out of the 32 best teams in the world which one is actually the best.”

"We want to show the world what Charlotte is," he added. "You will have some great games … they will come here, and suddenly the world – because these teams and clubs like Real Madrid have one billion fans all over the world – suddenly, all over the world, they will all realise there is a city called Charlotte in America, which has a fantastic stadium, which has great people and great soccer fans. And you will be put on the global map like nothing else, thanks to the FIFA Club World Cup."