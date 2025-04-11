Gianni Infantino praises FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ hosts Cincinnati for TQL Stadium - "A real jewel"

Gianni Infantino visits award-winning stadium on tour of FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ venues

Cincinnati will host four group stage matches during the tournament

Mayor Aftab Pureval hails Cincinnati’s strong Germanic heritage

Cincinnati's TQL Stadium, one of the venues for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, is one of the most beautiful stadiums Gianni Infantino has seen, the FIFA President said, as he continued his tour of the 11 American cities that will host the ground-breaking 32-team tournament from 14 June to 13 July.

"This stadium is a real jewel," the FIFA President said on his first visit to the Ohio venue. "It is absolutely stunning. It's really one of the most beautiful soccer stadiums that I have seen. Congratulations for that. Congratulations to you, to the club FC Cincinnati, to the city, to everyone who had the vision and the dream to make this a reality. I heard, as well, it's a baseball city or an American football city, but it is a soccer city, actually, as well."

He added: "We will have some of the top clubs in the world playing here... different cultures, different countries, different teams, but players coming from all over the world."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino visits Cincinnati 01:46

The award-winning stadium will stage four group stage matches with visiting teams to include German pair FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund, FC Salzburg from Austria, Concacaf champions CF Pachuca of Mexico, Asian powerhouse Ulsan HD from Korea Republic, Mamelodi Sundowns FC of South Africa and New Zealand’s Auckland City FC – the most successful team in the history of the OFC Champions League.

Accompanied by FIFA Senior Football Advisor Youri Djorkaeff, a FIFA World Cup™ winner with France in 1998, and Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™-winning coach with the United States in 2015 and 2019, Mr Infantino was welcomed by FC Cincinnati President and Co-CEO Jeff Berding and Controlling Owner and Co-CEO Carl Lindner III. He also met the Mayor of Cincinnati, Aftab Pureval.

After visiting the stadium, the FIFA President toured the club's training facilities and met members of the Cincinnati first team, who play in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Opened in May 2021, the TQL Stadium is purpose-built for soccer and was named the Best Venue of 2022 by the World Football Summit. In the same year, UNESCO awarded it the prestigious Prix Versailles, the world prize for architecture and design, in the sports category.

"It’s an honour to help show off our incredible city and world class stadium, recently voted the number one football stadium in the world, as we get set to host some of the best in professional soccer here in Cincinnati in June," said Mr Pureval, who spoke of the city's strong connections with Germany.

"As many of you know, Munich, Germany, is our sister city. And with the world’s second largest Oktoberfest, we are particularly thrilled to welcome Bayern and Borussia Dortmund. Two teams that resonate with our city’s treasured Germanic heritage.

“We are right next door to Over-The-Rhine, where German immigrants first settled, and helped lay the foundation for Cincinnati, and all it continues to become, as a remarkable city and close-knit community."

Mr Berding said it was a moment he had dreamed of ever since the club was founded in 2015. "You know, when Carl (Lindner III) and I founded FC Cincinnati – this is our 10th anniversary this year – it was always our ambition, we said it from that opening press conference, that we aimed to bring the world to Cincinnati, and represent Cincinnati to the world. And this tournament is providing us that wonderful opportunity," he said.

The FIFA President said that the city of Cincinnati would also benefit from support that has been identified for local social projects. "We are also very much aware of our social role… and for this reason we decided to give a contribution of USD 1 million maybe to build a few small pitches, mini-pitches in the areas of the city where they are most needed and to do some community activities with local associations to give children a smile," he said.