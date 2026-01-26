Brazil’s President Lula says FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ will be historic as he meets FIFA President

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva welcomes FIFA President to the Palácio do Planalto in Brasília, Brazil

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ will be a historic moment for the sport and the country, President Lula says

Brazilian Football Association President says the tournament represents a watershed for women’s football in the country

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has visited the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to discuss preparations the country’s preparations for hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ - the first to be held in South America.

During the meeting at the Palácio do Planalto in Brasília, President Lula’s official workplace, the two leaders also talked about football’s role in society and agreed that the tenth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ provided an outstanding opportunity to highlight social issues, including violence against women.

Brazil’s Minister of Sport André Fufuca also participated along with the President of the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) Samir Xaud and the Brazil men’s national team coach Carlo Ancelotti, who will lead their bid for a record sixth title at the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

“We talked about how this (FIFA) World Cup can be a landmark for women’s football, boost the practice of sport in the country and inspire girls and boys in the whole of Brazil,” said President Lula.

“We also emphasised the importance of using the event’s visibility to draw attention to social issues, especially combating violence against women. I am sure that, together, we will make this (FIFA) World Cup a historic moment for the sport and for our country.”

The 32-team tournament, from 24 June to 25 July 2027, will be played in eight vibrant Host Cities which reflect the diversity of Brazil – Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Salvador.

It presents a unique opportunity to build on the legacy of the record-breaking FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™, which captured the hearts and minds of football fans around the world and highlighted the rising standard of women’s football globally.

“I was honoured to meet Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to discuss football's role in society and the great opportunity presented by the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 to inspire the next generation,” the FIFA President said.

“Next year’s tournament will be the best yet and one that will further advance women’s football, education, and development, while advocating for important social issues such as the eradication of violence against women. FIFA is working in close collaboration with the government and Brazilian Football Association to ensure a spectacular, impactful festival of football unfolds across the eight host cities,” he added.

“President Lula, like his nation's people, is a football fan and we also spoke about the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Brazil is a strong contender.”

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 will also boost women’s football in Brazil and in South America, which has yet to claim women’s football’s global title.

“I believe this is a unique moment with this major event that will be held here in Brazil. It will be a watershed moment for our women's football, especially South American football,” Mr Xaud said.