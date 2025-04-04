Gianni Infantino says FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™ will be “a great success”

FIFA President thanks Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan and Seychelles Football Federation (SFF) President Elvis Chetty in video message at group stage draw in Indian Ocean country’s capital, Victoria

The 13th edition of the tournament will be the first played in Africa, and features three debutants among the 16 competing teams

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 strongly aligns with FIFA’s environmental and social responsibility goals

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has praised the work of the President of the Republic of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan and the Seychelles Football Federation (SFF) led by President Elvis Chetty to ensure the historic FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 will be “a great success”.

The event will not only be the first time Seychelles have hosted a FIFA tournament – and that one of their national teams competes in a FIFA World Cup™ at any level – but it is also the maiden FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ played on African sand. It means the competition will now have been hosted by FIFA Member Associations from all six confederations, and the FIFA President said the head of state and the head of the SFF and his team have played an integral role in organising a landmark tournament for the country, the continent and the sport.

“President Wavel Ramkalawan has been personally engaged with ensuring that the event will be a great success. And the Seychelles Football Federation, led by my friend President Elvis Chetty, has been an exceptional partner throughout the planning process,” said Mr Infantino in a video message played at the draw in the Indian Ocean archipelago’s capital, Victoria.

“Last year’s tournament in Dubai, which was attended by more than 70,000 people over the 11 days of competition.” Sixteen teams, including three debutants, representing all six confederations will start their challenge for the ultimate prize in beach soccer when 10 days of competition kick off on Mahé island on 1 May.