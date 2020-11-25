World of football in mourning as Diego Maradona passes away

Football is in mourning after one of the sport’s most prodigious talents, Diego Maradona, passed away at the age of 60 in his native Buenos Aires.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino paid a personal tribute: “Today is an unbelievably sad day. Our Diego left us. Our hearts – of all of us who loved him for how he was, and for what he represented – have stopped beating for a moment. Our silence, our tears, our pain is the only thing we are feeling deep inside us at this time.

“I always said it and I can just repeat it now, more convinced than ever: What Diego has done for football, for making all of us fall in love with this beautiful game, is unique. It is, as he is, simply immense... Diego deserves our eternal gratitude for that, for having amazed us with his incredible talent and yes, for having been so unique: for having been Diego Armando Maradona, a legend, a hero, and… a man,” he added.