Media Release

Fédération Internationale de Football Association

FIFA Strasse 20, P.O Box 8044 Zurich, Switzerland, +41 (0) 43 222 7777

Tuesday 28 August 2018, 21:01
President

FIFA President meets US President Trump

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was invited to the White House and met on Tuesday with the President of the United States Donald Trump.

"It was an excellent meeting with focus on the organisation and preparations for 2026 which the USA will co-host with Canada and Mexico. I would like to thank President Trump for his government’s full commitment and support. I am very much looking forward to continue the cooperation with the US authorities. I am convinced that the three organising countries will deliver the greatest World Cup in eight years time," said the FIFA President after the meeting.

Related Topics
PresidentOrganisation
Cookie Settings