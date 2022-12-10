FIFA President expresses condolences to family and friends of Grant Wahl

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed his sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Grant Wahl after hearing the shocking news of his passing whilst reporting at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Doha. "It is with disbelief and immense sadness that I have been made aware of the passing of renowned sports journalist Grant Wahl, whilst reporting on a quarter-final match during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar," the FIFA President said. "Only some days ago, Grant was recognised by FIFA and AIPS for his contribution to reporting on eight consecutive FIFA World Cups, and his career also included attendance at several FIFA Women's World Cups, as well as a host of other international sporting events. His love for football was immense and his reporting will be missed by all who follow the global game." “On behalf of FIFA and the football community, we express our sincerest condolences to his wife Céline, his family, and his friends at this most difficult time." Grant Wahl first reported on the FIFA World Cup in the United States in 1994 and had reported on every subsequent tournament, and he was recently honoured at a joint FIFA-AIPS Journalists on the Podium event in Doha, where he received an award from two-time FIFA World Cup winner, Ronaldo.