FIFA Club World Cup™ Trophy presented at iconic Trump Tower

Trophy presented by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Eric Trump and Ronaldo

Trump Tower to host five-day trophy exhibition for visiting fans

FIFA opens a representative office in Trump Tower

Following an epic tour that took in the home cities of all 32 participating clubs, the iconic FIFA Club World Cup™ Trophy visited Trump Tower in New York’s Manhattan borough, where fans will have the opportunity to get a glimpse of the most coveted prize in the club game in advance of the final at nearby MetLife Stadium on Sunday, 13 July 2025. ”We are here today in Trump Tower (and it’s) a great pleasure and great honour to not just unveil officially the (FIFA Club World Cup Trophy) in New York, but to tell everyone…that this trophy will be on display until the final…open for everyone, every fan of football or soccer,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a ceremony where he was joined on stage by Eric Trump and Brazilian football great Ronaldo.

FIFA Club World Cup™ Trophy presented at Trump Tower 02:44

Thanking President Donald Trump and the United States government for their “incredible” support in hosting the tournament, Mr Infantino added: “We brought fans from all over the world, 168 countries…Until now, over 2.26 million fans (have) visited the matches. The emotions and the passion, of the fans at the matches (and) of the players, have been truly, truly incredible. Players from 72 different countries played in the FIFA Club World Cup. Teams from all six continents scored at least one goal, won at least one point in the FIFA Club World Cup, which shows that football – or soccer – is global.”

The FIFA President added that the competition had brought people together to celebrate in harmony. "This is what football does – what FIFA wants to do – to bring the world together, and our motto, as well, for this FIFA Club World Cup is to ‘Unite for Peace’. We need peace in these troubled times, and we’re all working (in) this direction. It is very important that we show that people can come together in a peaceful atmosphere, and they can celebrate together the beauty of the game, obviously, but also the beauty of being together and spending a good moment in good company.”

Eric Trump thanked FIFA and President Infantino for bringing the tournament to the United States. “On behalf of myself, on behalf of New York, on behalf of the Trump Organization and everybody that works in this building — we love you. We’re honoured, we’re excited about all the things that FIFA is doing,” he said, addressing an audience that included FIFA Council members, several FIFA Legends and other dignitaries.

Ronaldo, a two-time FIFA World Cup™ winner with Brazil, added: “The tournament has come a bit late, Mr President – I really would’ve liked to play in it myself. Even though it would’ve cost me a few days of holiday, that wouldn’t have been a problem, because honestly, it’s such an incredible competition. Honestly, people in Brazil, the entire world and I think this tournament has been incredible, especially the fan experience at the games.” In the latest milestone in FIFA’s presence in the US, President Infantino announced the opening of a FIFA representative office at Trump Tower that follows the opening of FIFA offices in Miami, which houses the Legal & Compliance Division as well as colleagues involved in the operational delivery of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and the FIFA World Cup 26™.

“FIFA (is) a global organisation (and) to be global, you have to be local, you have to be everywhere, so we have to be in New York – not just for the FIFA Club World Cup this year and the FIFA World Cup next year – we have to be in New York as well when it comes to where our offices are based,” said Mr Infantino. “So today, we are opening an office of FIFA here in Trump Tower. Thank you, Eric (Trump), thank you to everyone. Thanks, of course, to President (Donald) Trump as well, who is a big fan of soccer, (together with) the whole family. (It is a) fact that we have received such a big support from the government and from the President with the White House Task Force for the FIFA Club World Cup (now) and for the FIFA World Cup next year. As well from the local authorities in New York New Jersey, in all the host cities, it has been incredible and this has contributed, of course, to making the FIFA Club World Cup such an incredible success so far.”