Draws to set stage for historic Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Dakar 2026

Draws for Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Dakar 2026 to take place at Home of FIFA in Zurich on 21 May

Futsal to shine on Olympic stage as Africa hosts its first-ever Olympic event, 16 participating teams from all over the world

Women’s tournament to kick off on 1 November, with men’s final bringing futsal action to a close on 12 November

Excitement is continuing to build ahead of the Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Dakar 2026, with the draws for the men’s and women’s tournaments set to take place at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, on 21 May 2026.

The draws will determine the groups for the two tournaments, each featuring eight teams from across the world, as Senegal gears up to host the first-ever Olympic sporting event to be staged on African soil.

The Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments Dakar 2026 will take place across two venues in Senegal – the Dakar Arena in Diamniadio and the Iba Mar Diop Complex in Dakar. The women’s tournament will get the futsal action under way on Sunday, 1 November, while the men’s tournament will conclude on Thursday, 12 November.

A total of 160 players – 80 in each tournament, all aged 17 or under – will compete across 32 matches between 1 and 12 November. The tournaments will kick off in Iba Mar Diop Complex and shift to Dakar Arena which will host the finals for both tournaments

The tournaments will once again underline futsal’s growing importance on the Olympic stage, following the discipline’s successful inclusion in the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018. Dakar 2026 will represent another major milestone for the sport, bringing the fast-paced and technically demanding game to a new generation of players and fans in Africa and around the world.

Amadou Mahtar Mbow University in Diamniadio will host the Youth Olympic Village, while thousands of young people are expected to engage with the Games through community programmes, learning initiatives and free ticketing programme.

Further details regarding the draw procedures, participating teams and broadcast arrangements will be communicated in due course via FIFA’s official channels.

Men’s Youth Olympic Futsal Tournament: Afghanistan (AFC), Morocco (CAF), Panama (CONCACAF), Argentina, Paraguay (CONMEBOL), Solomon Islands (OFC), Portugal (UEFA), Senegal (host).