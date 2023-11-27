Groups revealed for groundbreaking Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments

FIFA Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments draw held at Home of FIFA in Zürich, Switzerland

Senegal will become first African country to host an Olympic sporting event

Formalities held alongside World Football Week, encouraging children to Be Active

Anticipation for the FIFA Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments is at an all-time high following the official draw ceremonies which were held at the Home of FIFA in Zürich, Switzerland.

As part of the World Football Week celebrations, the two groups of four teams for each of the women’s and men’s competitions were determined ahead of the groundbreaking second edition of the two Youth Olympic Futsal Tournaments, which will be the first held in Africa.

The matches will be played in Dakar, Senegal between 1 and 12 November 2026 as part of the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026. The tournaments mark the second edition of Olympic futsal, following the discipline’s successful debut at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018.

A total of 160 players will compete across 32 matches, representing as landmark moment for futsal and the African continent.

“As you move towards a historic fourth Summer Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026, this year, you will break new ground as it will be the first major [International Olympic Committee] event to be held in Africa,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino via a pre-recorded video address. “As someone who holds that wonderful continent close to my heart, I can tell you how delighted I am.

“Dakar will be wonderful hosts, and the futsal tournament will no doubt be one of the highlights thanks to the passion for the game in Africa, which of course is also renowned for its deep, deep love for football. Let me just say to all 16 competing teams and to your fans, I am sure you will enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

This edition of the tournament builds upon futsal’s growing prominence on the global stage, bringing the fast-paced and technically demanding game to a new generation of players and fans in Africa and around the world.

The draws were held on the opening day of World Football Week, with the 2026 edition supporting the “Be Active” global campaign from FIFA and the World Health Organization, which encourages children to move more and aim for at least 60 minutes of daily activity for healthier, happier lives.

Together, stakeholders across the game have an important role to play in helping to inspire participation. World Football Week provides an opportunity to engage as many children as possible in football and physical activity, with every session, activation and moment helping to support the development of lifelong healthy habits.

Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games - confirmed futsal groups

Women's tournament

Group A Senegal (A1) Fiji (A2) Colombia (A3) Ukraine (A4)

Group B Italy (A1) Cameroon (A2) Costa Rica (A3) Islamic Republic of Iran (A4)

Men's tournament

Group A Senegal (A1) Argentina (A2) Panama (A3) Afghanistan (A4)