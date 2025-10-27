World’s best football esports nations confirmed for FIFAe Finals 25 after record qualifiers

FIFA’s esports ecosystem saw a record 94 nations participate in 2025, making it one of the world’s largest nation-based esports competitions. With the qualifiers now concluded, the top national teams are set to converge in Riyadh at the SEF Arena from 10 to 19 December for the FIFAe Finals, the pinnacle of international football esports. Together with the Saudi Esports Federation as a long-term partner, the event builds on last year’s historic competitions, which achieved the highest viewership by peak viewers in 2024 for a sports simulation competition1. Three FIFAe World Cup™ trophies will be contested across three global titles – Rocket League (15–19 December), eFootball™ Console (10–13 December), and eFootball™ Mobile (10–13 December) – with only one nation crowned World Champion in each discipline. Fans worldwide can follow the action live on FIFA.GG , as well as on FIFAe and co-streamer channels on Twitch and other platforms. Millions of players across 94 nations participated and now only 28 nations remain on the world stage:

Several storylines stand out for 2025. Hosting nation Saudi Arabia, reigning Rocket League champions, will compete on home soil against teams from across the globe including favourites such as USA and France, last year’s runner-up. With over 16 million players taking part in the qualification process, the opportunity to represent their nations in the eFootball™ competitions was fiercely contested. Indonesia, defending World Champions in eFootball™ Console, return to retain their crown on the console edition. Malaysia is looking to keep their trophy in eFootball™ Mobile from nations like India, Brazil, Japan and others. The FIFAe Finals Draw on 12 November at 8 PM GMT +3 will determine the group stage matchups and shape the opening storylines of the competitions. The highly anticipated draw will be livestreamed across FIFAe social media channels, including Twitch, YouTube, and FIFA.GG. The FIFAe Finals will kick off on 10 December in a one-of-a-kind, spectacular setting designed to provide world-class competition standards and a unique viewing experience for fans in the arena and at home. Public tickets will be available soon for the final day of the eFootball™ competitions on 13 December and the knockout stage of Rocket League on 17 and 19 December. In addition, the inaugural Football Esports Summit from 17 to 19 December will unite the global football esports industry for the first time. FIFA’s Member Associations, publishers, stakeholders, and innovators will come together to shape the future of football esports and drive the growth of this rapidly expanding ecosystem. Industry stakeholders can apply for this exclusive, invite-only event via FIFAe@fifa.org. Qualified teams for FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball™ Console: Brazil Chile Indonesia Italy Japan Jordan Mexico Morocco Poland Saudi Arabia (automatically qualified as hosting nation) Thailand Türkiye Qualified teams for FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball™ Mobile: Bahrain Brazil Colombia Egypt Greece India Japan Malaysia Morocco Saudi Arabia (automatically qualified as hosting nation) Thailand Türkiye Qualified teams for FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League: Australia Belgium Brazil Chile England France Germany Italy Malaysia Morocco Netherlands Norway Oman Saudi Arabia (automatically qualified as hosting nation) South Africa USA According to EsportsCharts