FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola to visit 38 cities across North America ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

Coca-Cola and FIFA will bring the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour to all 16 Host Cities as anticipation builds toward the FIFA World Cup 2026™

The tour will also visit 22 additional markets across Canada, Mexico and the US, extending fan celebrations across the three host countries

Globally, the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will visit 30 FIFA Member Associations

The Coca-Cola Company and FIFA have announced that the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will make 38 stops across Canada, Mexico and the United States, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see football’s most coveted prize - the original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy - in the lead-up to the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026™.

As part of the global tour that began on January 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the North American leg will visit all 16 FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host Cities while also stopping in 22 additional markets, celebrating the growing excitement surrounding the biggest and most inclusive sporting event in history. The international tour, currently in Uzbekistan, will span 30 FIFA Member Associations.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will launch its North American journey in Mexico on February 26, beginning an unforgettable, continent-wide celebration of football.

The original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy will arrive in Mexico City before traveling to 10 cities across the country, including Guadalajara and Monterrey. Fans will experience immersive activations that celebrate Mexico’s passion for the game.

The tour will kick off in the United States on March 24 in Los Angeles, continuing with a 21-stop, coast-to-coast journey. Visiting all 11 US Host Cities and 10 additional major markets, the US leg will deliver interactive experiences and unique, up-close moments with the world’s most iconic trophy.

Beginning April 10 in Vancouver, the tour will continue through Canada, spanning seven cities and including a stop in Toronto. The Canadian journey will spotlight the country’s growing football culture and momentum ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Over the course of 75 tour days, the original FIFA World Cup Trophy will travel coast to coast across North America and around the world, offering fans unforgettable experiences and exclusive access to the most iconic symbol in global sport.

As a long-standing FIFA Partner, Coca-Cola holds the exclusive rights to the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, continuing a legacy of bringing fans closer to the game and its most celebrated prize.

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola: North American Tour Schedule

Canada Mexico United States April 10-11: Vancouver February 26-27: Mexico City March 24-25: Los Angeles April 12: Calgary February 28-March 2: Guadalajara March 28: Las Vegas April 13: Winnipeg March 4-5: León March 29-30: San Francisco May 22: Montreal March 6-7: Veracruz April 1: Salt Lake City May 23: Halifax March 9-10: Chihuahua April 4: Portland May 24: Ottawa March 11-12: Querétaro April 5-6: Seattle May 25-26: Toronto March 14-17: Monterrey April 14-15: Chicago March 18-19: Puebla April 17: St. Louis March 20: Chichén Itzá April 18-19: Kansas City March 21-22: Mérida April 25-26: Dallas June 5-8: Mexico City (ahead of opening match) April 28-29: Austin April 30: San Antonio May 2-3: Houston May 5: New Orleans May 7: Birmingham May 9-10: Miami May 11-12: Orlando May 15-16: Atlanta May 21: Philadelphia May 30-31: Boston June 3: New York New Jersey

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is set to also visit future FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ host nations including Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Brazil. At each stop, local communities will have access to unique fan engagement opportunities, from immersive brand experiences and interactive football challenges to exclusive content with FIFA Legends. The 2026 tour marks 20 years of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola. Over this period, more than four million fans across 182 markets worldwide have participated.