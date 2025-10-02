FIFA World Cup 26™ mascots make video game debut as playable characters in FIFA® Heroes

Prepare for FIFA Heroes, where global football meets your personal heroes. With dynamic physics and pitch shattering power moves, master your tactical prowess and take on your pals in this 5-a-side extravaganza. Fan can build their dream squad with beloved football personalities, recognisable fictional characters and FIFA’s official mascots through the years. For the first time ever, players can craft a squad of their favourite mascots from FIFA’s history, including the official FIFA World Cup 26™ mascots. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 26, the three iconic mascots for each host nation will be available in FIFA Heroes: Maple for Canada, Zayu for Mexico and Clutch for the United States. Each mascot will have their own super abilities and special moves in FIFA Heroes - stay up to date with the game to find out exactly what these iconic characters will be bringing to the pitch.

"At FIFA, uniting people through the love of football has always been our priority. With FIFA Heroes, fans can create a multiverse team: mixing their treasured fictional heroes, favourite players, and our own mascots. We're offering the love of football to a new generation, while rekindling the nostalgia and fun for families and older players who’ve grown up with FIFA. FIFA Heroes fits seamlessly into our digital football portfolio under the FIFAe umbrella, adding another strong pillar to our fast-growing gaming ecosystem,” said Christian Volk, Director of Gaming and Esports at FIFA. The FIFA World Cup 26 game mode is a brand-new game mode heading to FIFA Heroes ahead of the competition in June and July 2026, where fans can experience football remixed with old favourites, from football legends to big personalities to mascots through the ages and play beside loved ones in a new chaotic football experience for everyone. FIFA Heroes is fully supported by official smartphone partner Motorola, working together to bring unique experiences for gamers across the globe. “From day one, Solace has worked closely with ENVER, the development studio, to create pioneering game development experiences that bring players together," said Kyle Joyce, Director of Solace. "With FIFA Heroes, we set out to capture what actually makes football so compelling: speed, drama, and rivalry. Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and this game is our way of putting that love of the sport into play.”