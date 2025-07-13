Exclusive FIFA World Champions Badge unveiled ahead of Sunday’s FIFA Club World Cup™ final

In addition to the title and trophy, finalists Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain will play for the right to wear the exclusive badge for the next four years

The badge comes in two colourways – white on gold and gold on white – and features a graphic depicting the FIFA Club World Cup trophy and tournament monogram

FIFA awards similar badges to the holders of its national team competitions as well as the recently-launched FIFA Intercontinental Cup™

The victor in Sunday’s highly-anticipated, FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ final will secure a lifetime of memories, global glory and, for at least the next four years, a tangible reminder of their triumph to wear every time they take the pitch. Following in the storied tradition of FIFA’s national team competitions, either Chelsea FC or Paris Saint-Germain will be awarded the honour of wearing the exclusive FIFA World Champions Badge on their kit for the entire duration of their reign.

Chelsea and Paris will vie for the FIFA Club World Cup title on Sunday afternoon at New York New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, with the winner earning the right to wear the Badge until the next champion is crowned in four years’ time.

FIFA currently awards similar badges to the holders of the FIFA World Cup™, FIFA Women’s World Cup™, FIFA Futsal World Cup™, FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ and FIFA Intercontinental Cup™.