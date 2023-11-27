FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026™ reflects “tremendous” women’s football growth, says Gianni Infantino

Six debutants joined by four former champions among the 24 participating teams at September’s tournament in Poland

FIFA President: “There will be a great mix of the established elite and emerging challengers competing for the trophy”

Tournament kicks off on 5 September 2026 with matches taking place in four Polish cities

The FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026™ is “proof” that women’s football “continues to grow at a tremendous pace”, FIFA President Gianni Infantino told the audience in advance of the final tournament’s group-stage draw in Łódź, Poland.

After four debutants, Ecuador, New Caledonia, hosts Poland, and Portugal, had earlier been confirmed as having won their place among the 24 participating teams, they were joined by fellow first-timers Benin and Tanzania when the African qualifying tournament concluded earlier in May.

It means six countries representing four continents will make their FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup™ bow alongside a quartet of former winners – Japan, reigning champions Korea DPR, Spain and the United States – when the tournament gets underway on 5 September this year.

“Since the transformational FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, there have been so many highs for women's football. That tournament in Australia and New Zealand took the women's game to the next level. And this tournament is proof that it continues to grow at a tremendous pace,” Mr Infantino said in a video message played at the draw, which divided the qualifiers into six groups of four teams each.

“Debutants make up (a quarter) of the field, which shows that the women's game is expanding into new territory all the time. And with four former champions, among the 24 qualified, there will be a great mix of the established elite and emerging challengers competing for the trophy.”

The ceremony, which saw current Poland women’s national team coach Nina Patalon and French icon Laura Georges draw the teams, was held in Łódź, one of four cities with Bielsko-Biała, Katowice and Sosnowiec, that will stage matches in the tournament’s 12th edition. It is the first FIFA women’s tournament held in the Central European country, which hosted the men’s version in 2019.

In Group A, hosts Poland will play their first match against Argentina in Katowice on 5 September 2026, in a group that also features Benin and Mexico. Elsewhere, Group B has Brazil, Canada, England and Tanzania, Group C has Ecuador, France, Ghana and Korea Republic, Group D has Italy, Japan, New Zealand and the United States, Group E has Colombia, Costa Rica, Korea DPR and Portugal, Group F has China PR, New Caledonia, Nigeria and Spain.

The group stage will conclude on 13 September 2026, with the six group winners, the six group winners and the four best third-placed teams contesting the knockout phase, which concludes with the final taking place in Łódź on Sunday, 27 September 2026.

Polish artist Blanka, who represented Poland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, also attended the event. One of her country’s leading pop stars, she is in the process of finalising the official tournament song.