Volunteers making FIFA Club World Cup™ a family affair

Nader Aljezani and daughters Sara and Yara are volunteering at the 2023 tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

FIFA World Cup 2022™ trip to Qatar inspired family to join 400-strong volunteer team

“I love meeting new people, forging friendships, and gaining experience,” says Sara, 19

For the football-mad Aljezani family, volunteering at the FIFA Club World Cup 2023™ is a unique opportunity to share their passion for the beautiful game with each other and the thousands of fans from all over the world attending matches in Saudi Arabia. Nader Aljezani, and daughters Sara and Yara, are all part of the 400-strong volunteer team at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. Long-standing supporters, the trio were inspired to step out of their role as fans following a trip to watch their country at last year’s FIFA World Cup™ in Qatar. “We were at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and it was an awesome event. But we were there as supporters and not as volunteers. After which, honestly, we wanted to be part of any volunteering program organised by FIFA,” explained Yara, 21, a bank employee who has volunteered at the Jeddah marathon in the past. “Our passion for football also grew when we learned of this volunteering program. We wanted to participate and thankfully we were able to make our dream come true.”

Inspirational volunteers at the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™ 04:13

“[My wife and I] encourage the girls. I’ve encouraged them to participate in all volunteering programs for a long time,” added Nader. “We’ve taken part in many volunteering programs, and we participated at the last FIFA World Cup which was held in Qatar and saw how people were working. We saw how FIFA was functioning and we noticed all their accomplishments. “We already had the aspirations to participate and thank God that we were able to do that. When we found out that the [FIFA] Club World Cup was going to be held here, we all said that the moment registration would open, we’d register. And thank God that we were chosen.” Nader is putting his own previous volunteering experience with a Jeddah-based cycling team to good use, and is conscious of the unique opportunity the FIFA Club World Cup™ provides his children to broaden their horizons.