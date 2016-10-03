Visitors flock to 'Open House' Home of FIFA

The Home of FIFA was the star attraction of this weekend’s Open House Zurich, with more than 3,200 people visiting the organisation’s headquarters.

As part of 'Open House Zürich weekend', access to the operational buildings of football’s governing body was free to the public, with tours available in both English and German. These proved to be immensely popular, with demand so high that the waiting time for the 45-minute tours had to be extended to one hour to accommodate all of the enthusiastic visitors.

With access to FIFA’s Wellness Area and Coca-Cola and adidas providing football skill activities, however, there was plenty to do throughout the day.