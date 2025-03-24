Visa presale begins for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™

Football fans wanting to experience the colour and excitement of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025™ in the spectacular tropical setting provided by the Seychelles have a chance to secure their tickets early through an exclusive offer for Visa cardholders. Thanks to Visa, a worldwide FIFA Partner, Visa cardholders will have exclusive access to a presale period, which starts at 11:00 Seychelles time (UTC +4) on Monday 24 March and concludes on Monday 31 March. Visa will be the only payment method accepted during this period. Ticket prices start at just USD 10, giving families, friends and fans a unique opportunity to get together and witness the stars of the sand in action against a truly glorious backdrop. The general sale window begins on Monday 31 March. Six-time FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ champions and current holders Brazil, two-time winners Portugal and last year’s runners-up, Italy, are among the teams who have already qualified. Chile, Guatemala, Mauritania and the Seychelles will all be making their tournament debuts, with the event set to mark the host nation’s inaugural appearance at a FIFA global showpiece. Beach soccer is the highest scoring form of football, demanding special skills and technique, and a visit to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup offers a thrilling, colourful and family-friendly day out for seasoned fans of the sport and new supporters alike. The tournament, to be held from 1 to 11 May, will take place in Africa for the first time and will be the maiden FIFA competition to be staged in the Seychelles, an island nation located in the Indian Ocean. Following this year’s showpiece and on the back of the successful editions held in the AFC (Dubai), UEFA (Russia, Portugal), OFC (Tahiti), Concacaf (the Bahamas) and CONMEBOL (Paraguay) regions, FIFA will have taken this magnificent event to all six confederations in the space of just 12 years. Thirteen of the 16 participating teams have already qualified for this year’s instalment of the world’s premier beach soccer competition. The start of ticket sales marks the latest milestone in the run-up to the tournament. The stunning Official Match Ball was presented in November last year, while a striking Official Poster was unveiled in December, and earlier this month, TiKay™ the tortoise was revealed as the Official Mascot. Secure your choice of the best tickets today ahead of the exclusive Visa presale by visiting FIFA.com/tickets.