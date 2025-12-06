Updated FIFA World Cup 2026™ match schedule now available

Following a dazzling Final Draw that revealed who-plays-who, fans from the 42 qualified teams – and the 22 still in contention for the final six slots – have now discovered where and when their FIFA World Cup dream begins.
In a live broadcast from Washington DC featuring FIFA Legends Ronaldo Nazário, Francesco Totti, Hristo Stoichkov and Alexi Lalas, FIFA President Gianni Infantino unveiled the tournament’s updated match schedule, designed to offer the best possible conditions for teams, spectators and fans following their nations around the world.