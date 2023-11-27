Groups and match-ups revealed for FIFA U-17 World Cup™ and FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™

Official draws take place in Zürich, Switzerland on opening day of World Football Week

Ten debutants have secured their spot at the two tournaments so far

FIFA President Gianni Infantino: “There is talent in every country around the world, it just needs an opportunity to shine”

The groups and match-ups for this year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup™ and FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ have been revealed following the draw at the Home of FIFA in Zürich, Switzerland.

These are the second editions of the two tournaments taking place in Qatar and Morocco respectively, and both of which have also been expanded. The men’s competition now has 48 participating teams, and the women’s 24. This has proved to be a catalyst for opportunity with 10 debutants across both competitions locked in so far.

“That is exactly why FIFA decided to expand the [FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup] to 24 teams. We are convinced there is talent in every country around the world,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “It just needs an opportunity to shine. And as the tournament is now held annually, there are more chances than ever to do that.

“Women's football has so much potential still to be developed, and though we have already come a long way, FIFA is determined to keep the women's game growing. The FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup 2026 will contribute to that growth significantly, inspiring girls around the world to start playing the beautiful game.”

The tenth edition of the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup will be staged in Morocco from 17 October to 7 November 2026.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026 draw

Group A: Morocco, New Zealand, Germany, Argentina Group B: Korea DPR, Puerto Rico, Poland, CAF 1 Group C: Canada, Brazil, Norway, CAF 2 Group D: Japan, CAF 3, France, Venezuela Group E: USA, Samoa, CAF 4, China PR Group F: Spain, Mexico, Australia, Chile

FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 draw

Group A: Qatar, Panama, Egypt, Greece Group B: Korea Republic, CAF 1, New Caledonia, Ecuador Group C: Argentina, Australia, CAF 2, Denmark Group D: France, Haiti, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay Group E: Italy, Jamaica, Côte d'Ivoire, Uzbekistan Group F: Senegal, Croatia, Cuba, Tajikistan Group G: Mali, New Zealand, Belgium, Vietnam Group H: Spain, China PR, Fiji, Morocco Group I: Brazil, Republic of Ireland, Tanzania, Costa Rica Group J: USA, Montenegro, Chile, Algeria Group K: Mexico, Romania, Cameroon, Venezuela Group L: Japan, Colombia, Serbia, Honduras

Meanwhile, the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026™, which will be the 21st edition of the tournament, is set to be contested between 19 November and 13 December 2026.

“I would like to congratulate all 48 teams who will compete at the magnificent Aspire Zone in Qatar for the right to be called U-17 world champions. The success of last year's [FIFA Under-17 World Cup] was clear,” said Mr Infantino. “There were some incredible matches and moments in the first 48-team tournament, and we had three of the five debutants make it through to the knockout stages.

“The quality of the football on the pitch and the superb atmosphere, and flawless organisation off it, validated FIFA's decision to expand the tournament and give more teams than ever the opportunity to play on the global stage. I know this year will be the same, as even more new faces will compete against the best in the world.”

The draws were held during World Football Week, with the 2026 edition supporting the “Be Active” global campaign from FIFA and the World Health Organization, which encourages children to move more and aim for at least 60 minutes of daily activity for healthier, happier lives.