FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ “taking it to the next level” says FIFA Secretary General

Mattias Grafström praises Qatari organisers’ “fantastic job” as first 48-team tournament reaches the knockout stage

All matches bar the final are being played on pitches at the state-of-the-art Aspire Zone near capital Doha

Infrastructure and facilities used at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ are integral to tournament set-up

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström has said the expanded FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025™ is taking global youth football “to the next level” after witnessing the gripping climax to the group stage in Qatar. The tournament is the first to feature 48 teams – double the amount who participated in Indonesia two years ago – and also the first of five to be held annually through to 2029 in Qatar, which also staged the FIFA World Cup 2022™. All matches bar the final are being played on pitches at the Aspire Zone, and the compact nature of the tournament has radically reduced logistical challenges for teams, fans and organisers, fostering a football festival atmosphere.

“This is truly a paradise for a football fan like me. Being able to watch teams from every continent, and moving just five minutes between pitches, is something extraordinary,” said the FIFA Secretary General after attending several group-stage matches. “A lot of credit goes to the Local Organising Committee, who have done a truly fantastic job. In the Aspire Zone, you can move from one pitch to another and watch eight games in a single day, it’s really something remarkable. We already had a great FIFA World Cup here in 2022, but this takes it to an entirely new level for youth football.”

Australia and Ghana joined the hosts in using the Aspire Zone as their training base for the FIFA World Cup 2022 while the adjacent Khalifa International Stadium, which will stage this year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup™ final and games at the upcoming FIFA Arab Cup 2025™, hosted eight matches during the senior tournament three years ago. “I think our Qatari hosts have done a truly fantastic job here. I take my hat off to the entire team, together with the FIFA team for their great work. From what I’ve heard, the participating teams are extremely pleased with the hotels, training facilities, and the overall pitch conditions,” said Mr Grafström. “Having the opportunity to make use of the pitches and all the facilities built for the FIFA World Cup 2022 is truly fantastic.”