Trophy for the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ unveiled ahead of draw

Design embodies the essence of futsal and its presentation marks a historic milestone for the women’s game worldwide

Trophy will be showcased for the first time during the draw ceremony in the Philippines on Monday, 15 September

Draw will divide the 16 participating teams into four groups using pots based on the latest FIFA Futsal Women’s World Ranking

The trophy for the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ has just been revealed, marking the start of a new era in global women’s futsal. Designed in-house by FIFA, this prestigious prize encapsulates the energy, precision and creativity of the women’s game. A beacon of excellence, it is sure to inspire players and fans alike ahead of the inaugural tournament in the Philippines later this year.

Taking its cue from the trophy for the men’s FIFA Futsal World Cup™ but crafted to have its own identity, this elegant piece embodies the essence of futsal, a high-speed, skill-focused sport. The design features two converging bars in gold and silver, symbolising unity and competition, on a stylised futsal pitch. The curves echo the dynamic flow of the game, underscoring the technical finesse, ball control and teamwork that define elite futsal.

The world will get its first live glimpse of the new trophy during the competition draw in the Philippines this coming Monday, 15 September. The ceremony will take place in Metropolitan Manila at 17:00 local time and will be hosted by Mara Aquino, a well-known Filipino sports presenter. FIFA representatives, sporting legends and dignitaries will gather to discover which teams will face off at the first-ever FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup. The draw will be broadcast live on FIFA.com and via the FIFA+ app, giving fans around the world the opportunity to witness a landmark event for women’s futsal.

Draw procedures and pot allocation

The FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025™ will be contested by 16 teams, including notably IR Iran, who will be making their FIFA women’s competition debut. Also breaking new ground will be Tanzania, who will be appearing at the country’s first senior FIFA tournament – women’s or men’s.

The participating teams have been divided into four pots based on the latest FIFA Futsal Women’s World Ranking, which was released this past 29 August. The pots are as follows (except for the Philippines, who had a preassigned position as hosts, the teams are listed in ranking order, from highest to lowest, within each pot):

Pot 1

Philippines (hosts)

Brazil

Spain

Portugal

Pot 2

Thailand

Japan

Argentina

Italy

Pot 3

Colombia

IR Iran

Poland

New Zealand

Pot 4

Morocco

Canada

Panama

Tanzania

Using these pots, the 16 qualified nations will be drawn into four groups (A to D), each containing four teams. More information about the mechanics of the draw is available in the draw procedures document.

The first edition of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup will be held in Pasig City, within Metropolitan Manila, from 21 November to 7 December 2025. With excitement growing as the opening match approaches, fans can register their interest in securing tickets at FIFA.com/tickets.