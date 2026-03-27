Toronto Stadium completes major upgrades ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

Toronto Stadium increases capacity to approximately 45,000

Upgrades throughout venue will improve fan experience

Improvements throughout stadium will benefit future events

All major upgrades at the expanded Toronto Stadium have been successfully completed with The City of Toronto and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) delighted to have reached this major milestone in their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026™. The venue is scheduled to host six matches during the tournament, including both group-stage and knockout fixtures. Notably, the stadium will serve as the backdrop for the first men’s FIFA World Cup™ match to be played on Canadian soil — a game which will feature the Canadian national team.

After the first phase of upgrades, completed in 2025, focused on infrastructure improvements, including new videoboards, improved lighting and audio systems, along with expanded fan amenities and hospitality spaces, the second phase of the project focussed on final tournament-readiness, increasing the capacity of the stadium to approximately 45,000 through a temporary seating expansion. While these temporary seats will be removed after the final whistle of the tournament, many other infrastructure improvements are permanent and will benefit future events. The upgrades include a new pitch and dugout areas, as well as modernised player facilities and additional hospitality spaces. Broadcast infrastructure has also been refined to ensure the venue meets elite FIFA competition requirements.

“Completing these upgrades is an exciting milestone for our city. Fans, residents and visitors will share an incredible experience right here in our communities,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “The whole world will experience Toronto as the safe, affordable and caring city that it is. This is about more than the matches. It is about bringing people together, celebrating our diversity and showcasing the strength and spirit of our communities while creating lasting benefits for Toronto long after the final whistle,” added Mayor Chow.