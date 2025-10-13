Tila™ unveiled as Official Mascot of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025™

A symbol of silent agility and wild elegance, the captivating creature embodies the skills of the tournament’s up-and-coming stars

The competition is set to bring together 24 of the world’s best women’s U-17 national teams from 17 October to 8 November

As excitement builds ahead of the curtain-raiser at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™, the tournament’s elegant and powerful mascot, Tila™, has made her debut outing.

Taking place from 17 October to 8 November, the showpiece event, which will be the first time a FIFA women’s competition has been hosted in a North African country, is set to see 24 of the top women’s U-17 national teams on the planet compete for the coveted crown.

Tila embodies the sleek elegance of a caracal, a species of wild cat that is native to Morocco and a number of other countries. Her name takes its inspiration from tala, which means “mountain” in several languages spoken by the country’s Amazigh populations, and evokes nature and quiet strength. Like a caracal, the friendly mascot is subtle yet powerful, agile and intuitive. She has an impressive leap, possesses excellent vision and moves with real grace, just like the starlets who are set to shine on the pitch.

In a competition that showcases the talents of young women, Tila embodies a type of femininity that is both strong and subtle.

She is poised to take her place alongside the supporters who descend on the tournament to witness a new generation of female footballers vie for global glory with determination, ambition and togetherness.

Fans looking to be part of the expanded women's U-17 bonanza can secure tickets for the matches to be contested at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat