Tickets for FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025™ now on general sale

After the pre-sale period, fans can now secure their place at the tournament via FIFA.com/tickets

Tickets will grant access to up to four matches per day

World’s best futsal players will compete from 21 November to 7 December

The kick-off for the first FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ is drawing ever closer. Now that the group-stage fixtures have been finalised, fans of futsal from around the world can book their seats to cheer on their teams alongside the locals.

Prices start at just PHP 499 (USD 9) per ticket, granting access to two matches (a double-header). On certain days, fans can enjoy a full day of futsal – two double-headers, i.e. four matches in total – with a single ticket. All tickets are available via FIFA.com/tickets.

The 16 teams who will compete to be crowned the maiden FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup winners are Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, IR Iran, Italy, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Panama, hosts the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Tanzania and Thailand. Their supporters and all other futsal fans across the globe are invited to attend this historic tournament and show their passion.

All matches at the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025™ will take place at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, Metropolitan Manila, where the top futsal players on the planet will demonstrate their skills. Action-packed encounters, fast-paced entertainment and stunning goals are guaranteed.