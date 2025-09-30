Tickets for FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™ now on sale

Ticket sales launched for upcoming FIFA Arab Cup™ in Qatar, including for matches to be contested at six FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ stadiums

Seven winner-takes-all qualifying showdowns to take place on 25 and 26 November

Final stage set to be held between 1 and 18 December, with champions to be crowned at the iconic Lusail Stadium

Anticipation is building in the Arab world ahead of the kick-off of the region’s premier national-team competition, with fans now able to purchase tickets for the forthcoming edition of the FIFA Arab Cup™ in Qatar. Twenty-three nations will compete for the coveted crown, with the tournament line-up featuring 11 AFC and CAF representatives apiece, alongside hosts Qatar. As confirmed by May’s final draw, seven single-leg Qualification Stage matchups will take place on 25 and 26 November to confirm the final 16 teams who will make up the Final Stage.

The final competition will begin on 1 December at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium as Tunisia take on either Syria or South Sudan at 16:00 local time, before Qatar kicks off their campaign at Al Bayt Stadium against the winners of the qualifying contest between Palestine and Libya at 19:30 local time. Algeria, who take their place in Group D, will be defending the title that they lifted in 2021 after overcoming Tunisia 2-0 after extra time in front of 60,456 spectators. The last edition of the tournament proved to be a resounding success, with over 600,000 tickets allocated and a global TV audience of 272 million treated to some thrilling action. The match schedule for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™ is available on FIFA.com.