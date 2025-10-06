Ticket sales for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025™ now open

Following a presale period, all fans now have the chance to purchase tickets and witness the world’s top U-17 women’s national teams vie for glory. Ticket prices start at MAD 20, and supporters are encouraged to seize the opportunity to watch some of the most promising talents in women’s football battle it out in matches to be played at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, including the tournament curtain-raiser and the final. Tickets can be purchased at FIFA.com/tickets .

The expanded 24-team global showpiece event will get under way when hosts Morocco lock horns with Brazil at 20:00 local time on 17 October. The trophy decider is scheduled to kick off at the same time on 8 November. Most of the group-stage matches and all but one of the round-of-16 contests will take place at the Mohammed VI Football Academy, a multi-pitch venue in Salé. Further information regarding tickets for matches taking place at this venue will be made available in due course.