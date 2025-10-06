FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™

Live streams, match highlights, exclusives and more!
FIFA.com
Monday 06 October 2025, 18:00
Organisation

Ticket sales for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025™ now open

  • All fans can now purchase tickets for matches including the tournament curtain-raiser between Morocco and Brazil and the showpiece final

  • Tickets are on sale for all showdowns to be played at the Olympic Stadium, which forms part of the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat

  • Customers can secure their spot at the event by visiting FIFA.com/tickets

Following a presale period, all fans now have the chance to purchase tickets and witness the world’s top U-17 women’s national teams vie for glory. Ticket prices start at MAD 20, and supporters are encouraged to seize the opportunity to watch some of the most promising talents in women’s football battle it out in matches to be played at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, including the tournament curtain-raiser and the final. Tickets can be purchased at FIFA.com/tickets.

RABAT, MOROCCO - JUNE 04: A detailed view of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup trophy on display ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Draw at The Auditorium of the Complex Mohammed VI de Football on June 04, 2025 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Denis Doyle - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
DIRECT TO:
Tickets for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025™

The expanded 24-team global showpiece event will get under way when hosts Morocco lock horns with Brazil at 20:00 local time on 17 October. The trophy decider is scheduled to kick off at the same time on 8 November. Most of the group-stage matches and all but one of the round-of-16 contests will take place at the Mohammed VI Football Academy, a multi-pitch venue in Salé. Further information regarding tickets for matches taking place at this venue will be made available in due course.

🤔 Have you got a spare minute?

Help us make Inside FIFA articles better for you and millions of active users. 

Related Topics
OrganisationMoroccoCAF
Cookie Settings