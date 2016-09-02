Thomas Peyer appointed FIFA Chief Finance Officer

FIFA is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Peyer from Switzerland as FIFA’s Chief Finance Officer. He will take up his position on 5 September 2016.

Mr Peyer joins us from Kuoni Group, where he most recently held the position of Group CFO. Before that, he held a variety of senior finance positions at Kuoni Group in Zurich and London, managing teams nationally and internationally. In addition, he previously worked as a project manager for AXA Winterthur Insurance in Zurich and London.

Overall, Thomas Peyer has 25 years' experience of positions in finance.