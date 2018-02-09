RELIVE: Conference for Equality and Inclusion

The conference was held at the Home of FIFA in Zurich on 2 March

The event is available to view on Facebook and YouTube

Check out the full agenda here

The fourth edition of the FIFA Conference for Equality and Inclusion aims to advocate the role of sport – and football in particular – as a true equaliser, a tool for inclusion and an avenue for opportunities and positive change.

Under the heading Pass it on – Hope through football, the conference explored:

how equal opportunities in sport can achieve real societal change;

how sport can be used to facilitate integration into society; and

sport's ability to empower people.

The keynote speech was given by Elhadj As Sy, Secretary General of International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC).

Session I : Stories from the field: equal opportunities in sports

Session II: Restoring humanity: integration through sports

Session III: Calling for action: empowering through sports

Watch sessions I and II here and watch session III here.

The keynote conversation featured the participation of Frederic Kanoute, the France-born former Malian international, and Jean Sseninde, a current professional women's football player hailing from Uganda. The event was moderated by Fox Sports journalist and presenter Kate Abdo.

Full details on the sessions and the panellists can be found in the conference agenda, which you can download here.