The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2025 winners to be revealed on Tuesday, 16 December

Winners of the tenth edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards™ to be unveiled at a gala dinner in Doha, Qatar

Fans have played a key part in determining the recipients across multiple categories

Special event to be broadcast live on FIFA.com

The winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2025 will be revealed at a special event in Doha, Qatar, that will be broadcast live on FIFA.com on Tuesday, 16 December 2025 from 20:00 local time (18:00 CET).

On the eve of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025™ final between Paris Saint-Germain and CR Flamengo at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, the world’s best players and coaches for 2025 will be revealed during the FIFA Celebration 2025 Dinner at Fairmont Katara Hall in Doha. Before that, the best fans, goalkeepers and goals will be announced in digital videos on FIFA platforms and across social media, along with the winner of the FIFA Fair Play Award.

The gala dinner will be attended by 800 guests, including the FIFA President, FIFA Council members, FIFA Legends, Member Association representatives from around the world, and other local and regional ambassadors and trailblazers of the beautiful game.

As ever, fans have played a key role in choosing the winners by casting over 16 million votes and having a say in the destiny of multiple awards, including The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Player, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper and The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper. All of these award winners have been decided by an equally weighted voting system between fans, the current captains and coaches of all women’s and men’s national teams, and media representatives.

In addition, fans have also participated in the vote for The Best FIFA Women’s 11 and The Best FIFA Men’s 11.

Voting for the FIFA Marta Award and the FIFA Puskás Award – for the best goals in women’s and men’s football – has been split equally between fans and a panel of FIFA Legends, while the winner of the FIFA Fan Award has been chosen entirely by fans, and the recipient of the FIFA Fair Play Award has been selected by an expert panel.

Fans can watch the entire ceremony live and free on FIFA.com – with the broadcast starting from 20:00 local time (18:00 CET) on Tuesday, 16 December.

Visit www.fifa.com/en/the-best-fifa-football-awards/2025 for all the information about the awards and nominees.